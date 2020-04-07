When Miley Cyrus wore a nose ring to the Billboard Music Awards and proved she is the OG queen of experiments

1 / 7

Miley Cyrus' nose ring look

Miley Cyrus is amongst the finest and most popular stars in the world. She started off her career as a teen idol in the television show Hannah Montana which became her major rise to fame. She is a super talented actress and singer and there is no denying that. Miley has been a part of films like So Undercover, A Very Murray Christmas and Crisis in Six Scenes. Some of her chartbuster songs include Right Where I Belong, Ashtrays and Heartbreaks, Androgynous and innumerable other brilliant works. The pop star is also a worldwide crush and is widely loved for her impeccable beauty and fashion sense. She often bowls us over with her amazing outfits, makeup and hair looks. She is bold, beautiful and fearless and her experimental and sartorial choices often leave us speechless. She keeps experimenting with her looks and rocks them all. Apart from styling, she is also the OG queen of accessorising and her collection of bags, shoes, jewellery are enough to make one jealous! Speaking of that, the actress also got her nose pierced in 2009. She made a stunning appearance with a nose ring on the Billboards Music Awards in 2012. The star sure knows to slay every style with ease and confidence. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Getty