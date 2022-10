Janhvi stuns in ethnic wear

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili's trailer has been released today. The actress was spotted today at the trailer launch event. The thriller film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and it is the Hindi remake of the director’s Malayalam film, Helen. The actress is playing the role of a nurse and her name is Mili Naudiyal. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The film is slated to release on November 4, 2022.