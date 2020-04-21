/
Four More Shots Please: Milind Soman aka Dr Warsi to Prateik aka Jeh; What we loved about the men in series
Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta starrer web show Four More Shots Please S2 has been released recently and is garnering a lot of love from the audiences. Here are the things we love about Dr Warsi, Jeh Wadia, Mihir Shah and the other men of the show.
Pinkvilla Desk
April 21, 2020
The men from Four More Shots Please and what we loved about them
In the end of the first episode of Season 2, when the girls said, "Jeh, Four More Shots Please!" we knew we're back to enjoying another season full of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta are back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Talking about relationship issues, let's get to the male protagonists of the show. Prateik as Jeh Wadia, Milind Soman as Dr Aamir Warsi, Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair to Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra and Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah, these characters played the love interests of the ladies in the show. Read on to find out what we loved about the most about these characters and what went about with them on the series!
Jeh Wadia
The owner of Truck Bar, which is the usual hanging out spot of the girls' gang, Jeh Wadia is one of the primary characters of the show. Portrayed by Prateik, Jeh has been a witness to the entire journey of the squad right from the first day they met to their fights to their drunk faces. Sayani Gupta's character Damini and Jeh go from becoming friends to falling in love through the show and start dating. The most lovable and admirable quality in Jeh is his way of loving. Jeh truly made us fall in love with the way he loves. Jeh is truly boyfriend goals and there's no denying that. From being extremely charming, planning the most awesome dates to coming back to Udaipur all the way just for conveying his feelings to Damini, Jeh is hands down our favourite!
Mihir Shah
Jeh is not the only one, Mihir Shah portrayed by Rajeev Siddhartha also showed us how 'Love Is friendship' can be true. Siddhi Patel's childhood friend who she stumbles upon by chance in Goa (literally), turns out to be more than friends. They find their best friend and partner in each other which leads on to Mihir proposing Siddhi for marriage. However, things go haywire and the two get separated. Months later, Mihir flies back from New York to India to give their relationship one more shot and pursue Siddhi to shift to New York with him.
Amit Mishra
Siddhi's love interest in the second season, stand-up comic Amit Mishra portrayed by Prabal Panjabi won over everyone with his sense of humour!
Arjun Nair
Ankur Rathee did complete justice to the character of Arjun Nair from the series and there's no denying that. Anjana's love interest in the show Arjun Nair is the epitome of commitment. Arjun falls in love with Anjana and makes the plan for their future. However, things do not work out between the two and Arjun is left heart-broken. Talking about what we loved the most about him, it has to be his efforts. The number of efforts that Arjun puts in their relationship to make things work. So much so, that even Anjana's daughter Arya likes him and says, 'Good boy he is".
Dr Aamir Warsi
Dr Aamir Warsi portrayed by Milind Soman is undoubtedly the most attractive of all men! Damini lands up in a casual sexual relationship with her gynaecologist Dr Warsi who she had the hots for in the first season. Apart from looks that can make girls go weak in the knees, Aamir's sense of responsibility and the way that he takes care of Damini when he finds out she is pregnant truly won our hearts!
