Four More Shots Please: Milind Soman aka Dr Warsi to Prateik aka Jeh; What we loved about the men in series

1 / 6

The men from Four More Shots Please and what we loved about them

In the end of the first episode of Season 2, when the girls said, "Jeh, Four More Shots Please!" we knew we're back to enjoying another season full of trials, problems, fun, breaking societal stereotypes and not to miss, another round of shots! Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Sayani Gupta are back with the second season of their much-celebrated show Four More Shots Please! with a whole dose of laughter, heartbreak, fun, celebrations, problems and so much more! In this season, the girls take on to a journey full of hurdles, issues around patriarchy and gender biases at work, the freedom of expression being curbed in the society to body-shaming issues. While Anjana quits her job and takes the matters in her own hands, Damini stands up for the rights like she always did. Siddhi finally realises what her true calling is and Umang realises what's right for her when it comes to the matters of the heart. No matter come what may, in the end, they all have each other and decide to fight it together like one unit! Talking about relationship issues, let's get to the male protagonists of the show. Prateik as Jeh Wadia, Milind Soman as Dr Aamir Warsi, Ankur Rathee as Arjun Nair to Prabal Panjabi as Amit Mishra and Rajeev Siddhartha as Mihir Shah, these characters played the love interests of the ladies in the show. Read on to find out what we loved about the most about these characters and what went about with them on the series!

Photo Credit : Youtube