Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Milind Soman
/
Happy Birthday Milind Soman: A look at 10 romantic PHOTOS of the star with wife Ankita Konwar

Happy Birthday Milind Soman: A look at 10 romantic PHOTOS of the star with wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman turns a year older today. On the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, take a look at his most romantic moments with wife Ankita Konwar.
34960 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's romantic moments

    Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's romantic moments

    The versatile supermodel and actor Milind Soman turns a year older today. He kickstarted his career as a model and later featured in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made In India. He then won hearts with his performance in the Indian Science Fiction TV series 'Captain Vyom' and was also a part of the TV show Sea Hawks. Apart from TV shows, he has also been a part of movies including 16 December, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha, Bhram, Bheja Fry and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. Some of his other films include Marathi film Gandha, including foreign language films and TV series - Valley of Flowers, Arn - The Knight Templar and more. Apart from his brilliant performances in films, he is also known for his fit and fabulous body. There are many who look up to him for fitness. On the personal side, as we know, he is happily married to Ankita Konwar. The couple has always been in the news due to the age gap between them. However, they have proved that age is just a number and love is all that matters the most. The couple dated for 5 years before tying the knot. For the uninitiated, they got married thrice. As revealed by Ankita, "We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and the third, at a place called 'the end of the world' there." The couple is very active on social media and often share their romantic photos. Today, on the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, take a look at the couple's most romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Together forever

    Together forever

    The couple is madly in love with each other.

    Photo Credit : Milind Soman Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Lost in each other's eyes

    Lost in each other's eyes

    They are truly made for each other.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Happiness

    Happiness

    "Love knows no body, heart or soul, There is only oneness and no more - Rumi," captioned Ankita.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Too beautiful for words

    Too beautiful for words

    This picture is clicked by Karan Kundrra.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    The ultra husband

    The ultra husband

    "Be it a sunrise or a sunset, every hour lived with you is one hour lived more," captioned Ankita.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Can't take her eyes off him

    Can't take her eyes off him

    How beautiful is this pic of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Sunny days with her man

    Sunny days with her man

    This picture has love written all over it.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Never letting each other go

    Never letting each other go

    This pic of the couple holding each other's hands is too cute.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Match made in heaven

    Match made in heaven

    This romantic snap of the couple speaks volumes about their amazing bond.

    Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement