Happy Birthday Milind Soman: A look at 10 romantic PHOTOS of the star with wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's romantic moments

The versatile supermodel and actor Milind Soman turns a year older today. He kickstarted his career as a model and later featured in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made In India. He then won hearts with his performance in the Indian Science Fiction TV series 'Captain Vyom' and was also a part of the TV show Sea Hawks. Apart from TV shows, he has also been a part of movies including 16 December, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha, Bhram, Bheja Fry and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula. Some of his other films include Marathi film Gandha, including foreign language films and TV series - Valley of Flowers, Arn - The Knight Templar and more. Apart from his brilliant performances in films, he is also known for his fit and fabulous body. There are many who look up to him for fitness. On the personal side, as we know, he is happily married to Ankita Konwar. The couple has always been in the news due to the age gap between them. However, they have proved that age is just a number and love is all that matters the most. The couple dated for 5 years before tying the knot. For the uninitiated, they got married thrice. As revealed by Ankita, "We had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and the third, at a place called 'the end of the world' there." The couple is very active on social media and often share their romantic photos. Today, on the occasion of Milind Soman's birthday, take a look at the couple's most romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Ankita Konwar Instagram