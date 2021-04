1 / 9

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s pictures

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the popular couples in the entertinment industry. When Milind Soman and flight attendant Ankita Konwar first met each other, Ankita went ahead to greet him because she was a big fan, but the actor was busy at the time. The two again met each other at a nightclub after a couple of days where Ankita's friends urged her to go and talk to Milind Soman and she asked him for a dance which Milind obliged to. Love instantly started to brew between the two. Later, they started meeting on a regular basis, Ankita revealed to Milind that was was still having a hard-time coping with the loss of her boyfriend, but Milind was more than supportive and told her that when he fell in love with her, he fell in love with all of her. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar were in a relationship for four years and decided to marry each other because they knew they had found “the one”. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot with each other on April 22, 2018 in a traditional wedding that was held in Alibaug. Today, as the couple completes three years of being in a happy and solid marriage, here are some of their adorable pictures together that will prove that the two are made for each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Milind Soman Instagram