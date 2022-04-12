Candidate Crush: 6 facts you probably didn't know about the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Eleven has been possibly the most meaningful number in Millie Bobby Brown's life to yet. With the long-delayed fourth season of Stranger Things finally having a release date(s), with volume one premiering on May 27 and volume two premiering on July 1, you're not alone in feeling like time has been playing tricks on you. Millie, on the other hand, can now drive and do anything. She is aware, however, that it may be difficult for fans who grew up with her as a child star to understand that she is, well... no longer a child! Scroll down to know interesting facts about the star.
Millie Bobby Brown has two older siblings called Charlie and Paige and one younger sister called Ava.
She is deaf in one ear, having been born with only partial hearing on one side before eventually losing all of it, so she learned how to adapt to a trying circumstance at an early age.
Millie Bobby Brown’s first acting role was the stuff of fairytales, kinda. In 2013, she got her first screen job as Young Alice (from Alice in Wonderland) in an episode of ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, the spin-off of the fantasy drama-come-live-action Disney fanfic, Once Upon a Time.
Unlike other tenured child actors, Millie Bobby Brown has never taken formal acting school. She caught the acting bug at age eight, told her parents she wanted to perform on-screen, and the family went from there.
Back when she was a barely known, Millie Bobby Brown was up for the lead role of Laura in Logan. Sadly, X(-men) just didn’t mark the spot; the part went to Dafne Keen. Of course, it wasn’t the last time that Brown would aim to play a child superhero.
Brown is an avid rapper. She flexed her rhymes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, performing the Nicki Minaj verse from “Monster.” She also performed a Stranger Things Season 1 recap in anticipation for the second season premiere.
