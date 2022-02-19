Millie Bobby Brown Birthday: 6 times the Stranger Things star made a statement with her red carpet looks

Millie Bobby Brown came to stardom as Eleven in the blockbuster Netflix series Stranger Things in 2016, and we saw her transform from an adorable small kid to a fashionable young teenager with outstanding fashion sense in the same amount of time. On the red carpet, the actress, who was born in 2004, demonstrates her Audrey Hepburn-meets-modern style. On her 18th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Millie attended the 2017 Golden Globe Awards soon before her 13th birthday, after the premiere of the first season of Stranger Things, shining like the star she is in a short silver dress.
Brown wore a white Dolce & Gabbana ballgown to the 2018 'Time 100' Gala, where she was named one of the year's most important persons at the age of sixteen, as per ET Canada.
Brown wore a pink ruffled tutu dress as she walked the red carpet for the season 3 premiere of "Stranger Things" in Los Angeles.
Brown receives an 11/10 for this extremely amazing "Stranger Things" press conference outfit.
Brown looks professional with slicked-back hair and an olive green suit at the 2019 WWD Beauty Awards.
Brown opted for a more mature style for the 2020 SAG Awards, wearing a white dress over matching slacks by Louis Vuitton.