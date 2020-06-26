Millie Bobby Brown looks gorgeous sans makeup; Take a look at her selfies

1 / 8

Millie Bobby Brown's no makeup photos

Millie Bobby Brown has been creating a huge buzz as her first look from the upcoming Netflix film 'Enola Holmes' finally came out. For the uninitiated, Millie plays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, a movie based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series of Nancy Springer. The movie also stars Henry Cavill as the famous literary sleuth, Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, and Helena Bonham Carter. The movie is all set to release in the month of September. She rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. She is also popularly known for her performances in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, and Intruders. She is known to have made guest appearances in Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. The actress who is only sixteen years old enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. She is very active on social media. From sharing her quirky photos to no makeup selfies and backstage fun with her co-stars and red carpet moments, her social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Time and again, Millie keeps sharing her no makeup photos. And undoubtedly, she looks beautiful sans makeup as much as she does with makeup. Today, we have compiled her no makeup selfies that are too good to miss. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram