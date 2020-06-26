Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Millie Bobby Brown
/
Millie Bobby Brown looks gorgeous sans makeup; Take a look at her selfies

Millie Bobby Brown looks gorgeous sans makeup; Take a look at her selfies

Millie Bobby Brown keeps sharing her no makeup photos all the time. No doubt, she looks beautiful sans makeup as much as she does with makeup. Today, we have compiled her no makeup selfies that are too good to miss.
1448 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Millie Bobby Brown's no makeup photos

    Millie Bobby Brown's no makeup photos

    Millie Bobby Brown has been creating a huge buzz as her first look from the upcoming Netflix film 'Enola Holmes' finally came out. For the uninitiated, Millie plays the little sister of Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, a movie based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series of Nancy Springer. The movie also stars Henry Cavill as the famous literary sleuth, Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, and Helena Bonham Carter. The movie is all set to release in the month of September. She rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. She is also popularly known for her performances in Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, and Intruders. She is known to have made guest appearances in Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. The actress who is only sixteen years old enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. She is very active on social media. From sharing her quirky photos to no makeup selfies and backstage fun with her co-stars and red carpet moments, her social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. Time and again, Millie keeps sharing her no makeup photos. And undoubtedly, she looks beautiful sans makeup as much as she does with makeup. Today, we have compiled her no makeup selfies that are too good to miss. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    The view!

    The view!

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Pretty

    Pretty

    She captioned this snap as, "next year, i hope we can all appreciate how beautiful we all are. its tough with insecurities and being young in an industry that's so critical but i think self love and care is what i strive for as a person. being u to the absolute fullest unfiltered and truthful. always n forever."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    We love this no makeup, no filter selfie of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The actress' selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Carfie

    Carfie

    "If teardrops could be bottled. There'd be swimming pools filled by models," captioned Millie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Simply beautiful

    Simply beautiful

    What do you have to say about this carfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Too cool

    Too cool

    The Stranger Things star's cool pose is on point

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain\'s chemistry was 10 on 10 when they headed back to the bay; See THROWBACK photos
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's chemistry was 10 on 10 when they headed back to the bay; See THROWBACK photos
ALL the times Shruti Haasan made fans go ROFL with her quirky expressions
ALL the times Shruti Haasan made fans go ROFL with her quirky expressions
Katrina Kaif ditched stylish heels for comfortable sneakers in these THROWBACK photos
Katrina Kaif ditched stylish heels for comfortable sneakers in these THROWBACK photos
Kiara Advani: Sushant Singh Rajput to Shahid Kapoor; Actress\' friendly side with co stars revealed; See PHOTOS
Kiara Advani: Sushant Singh Rajput to Shahid Kapoor; Actress' friendly side with co stars revealed; See PHOTOS
Tamannaah Bhatia: Here are the PHOTOS of the South actress\' lavish home
Tamannaah Bhatia: Here are the PHOTOS of the South actress' lavish home
Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor\'s THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet
Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: A look at the actor's THROWBACK photos which stormed the internet

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement