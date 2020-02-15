Home
Stranger Things 4: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo to David Harbour, here's who series' stars are DATING

Fans of the Stranger Things cast have always taken an interest in the stars' love lives. Today, find out who the series' stars are dating in real life.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: February 15, 2020 11:20 am
  • 1 / 8
    Find out who the cast of 'Stranger Things' are dating in RL

    Find out who the cast of 'Stranger Things' are dating in RL

    On Valentine's Day, the makers of Stranger Things dropped the teaser to the fourth season of the series. The same is now creating a buzz as shown in the teaser David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper is alive. David Harbour's character Chief Jim Hopper is seen coming back to life from death. Fans are now curious to know how Jim Hopper ended up in Russia. In the last season, we saw Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven, taking on the Mind Flayer with all her powers. Stranger Things cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer and Noah Schapp. Each member of the series enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Apart from the professional, fans have always taken an interest in the stars' love lives. Without further ado, find out who the series' stars are dating in real life.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie who was earlier linked to David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham is now reportedly in a relationship with Rugby player Jason Robinson.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Gaten Matarazzo

    Gaten Matarazzo

    Gaten who is one of the most loved characters of the show is dating Lizzy Yu for a year and a half now. The duo keeps sharing romantic pictures on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

    Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

    Charlie and Natalia who are both a part of the show are dating each other in real life. The couple has made several public appearances together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Joe Keery

    Joe Keery

    Joe who is known for his charming personality and brilliant acting is dating actress Maika Monroe. Kerry and his girlfriend met on the set of 'After Everything' and the rest is history.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    Dacre Montgomery

    Dacre Montgomery

    Dacre has won the hearts of many fans with his handsome looks. The actor is happily in a relationship with an Australian model Liv Pollock.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Winona Ryder

    Winona Ryder

    The beautiful actress Winona Ryder is dating a fashion label founder Scott Mackinlay. The couple keeps their relationship low key as much as possible.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    David Harbour

    David Harbour

    David Harbour's love life has been a talk of the town for several reasons. The Stranger Things star is dating actress Lilly Allen.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

