PHOTOS: 7 gorgeous looks of BTOB’s talented all rounder and birthday boy Minhyuk

Let's take a look at some of the marvellous looks of BTOB's Minhyuk

Minhyuk or Huta is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and MC. He is a member of the South Korean boy group BTOB. He has appeared in multiple supporting roles in television series such as 'A New Leaf' and 'Sweet, Savage Family'. In 2012, Minhyuk was cast in a variety show, tvN's The Romantic & Idol 2. He also had multiple appearances since 2013 on ‘Let's Go!’ Dream Team Season 2.On January 22, 2013, he starred in the MBC variety and sitcom ‘Reckless Family 2’. In May, he made a guest appearance in the Mnet musical TV series Monstar, playing the role of Malo, a member of the group ‘Man In Black’. On September 4, he starred in tvN's ‘Fantastic Tower’, playing the male protagonist Min Ho who died 15 years ago but came back to life. Lee released the self-produced ‘Purple Rain’ featuring Cheeze as part of BTOB's solo project series, ‘Piece of BTOB’ on August 10, 2017. Later in the year on December 6, ‘Childlike’ produced by Minhyuk was released.In 2018, he made his solo debut in Japan with his first Japanese EP, Summer Diary, released on July 25 with a total of five tracks.In January 2019, Minhyuk’s solo Korean debut was announced with an all self-composed album, 'Hutazone'. The album contains a total of eleven songs, including a Korean version of ‘All Day’, ‘It Must Have Been A Dream’ and ‘You Too? Me Too!’, featuring Yook Sungjae and Jeon So Yeon, respectively. On October 27, 2020, Cube Entertainment announced that the currently active members of BTOB have formed a unit called BTOB 4U consisting of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub and Peniel. The unit debuted on November 16 with their first mini-album, 'Inside' and title track 'Show Your Love'.

Photo Credit : News1