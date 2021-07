1 / 6

Bollywood celebrity couples who opted for arranged marriages

Marriage is a commitment for a lifetime and different people have many different ways to look at the institution of marriage. While people fall in love and wish to have their own fairytale someday, there are many couples who have proved that arranged marriages can also last forever. Even though arranged married was a practice that was followed in the earlier days, there are people who still opt for choosing their life partner according to the wishes of their parents and elders in their family. Bollywood is often looked upon for the evergreen love stories that they have given the world, but in real life, there are many Bollywood celebrity couples that were introduced to their better halves by their well-wishers and opted for arranged marriages that have lasted a lifetime. Here are the celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry, that have gotten arranged married and have been living happily ever after.

