5 Stunning lehengas worn by Mira Rajput that are the perfect inspiration for upcoming wedding season

Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, stylish appearances, social media posts and more. When it comes to fashion, she knows how to slay. Today, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by Mira for some outfit ideas.
    Stunning lehengas worn by Mira Rajput

    Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, stylish appearances, social media posts and more. Speaking of social media, Mira is very active on Instagram. Right from treating her fans with her childhood pics or throwback pictures from the wedding, romantic photos with Shahid Kapoor and showing her mommy side, Mira's posts are always a treat to the eyes. When it comes to fashion, she knows how to slay. Time and again, Mira has proven that she is nothing less than a Bollywood diva. Her style which is easy to recreate is always on point. Right from slaying in monochromes or stripes, crop-tops, denim outfits and skirts to turning heads in gowns and pulling off a traditional look, Mira's style never disappoints. The diva's love for lehengas is quite evident. She often makes appearances wearing beautiful lehengas. If you're bored sitting at home or are looking for outfit inspiration for upcoming wedding season and more, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by Mira for some outfit ideas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous and how!

    Undoubtedly, Mira is looking drop dead gorgeous in this outfit. We love how she kept her look simple by sporting a neckpiece and matching earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shining bright

    In this throwback pic, Mira can be seen wearing a yellow lehenga. Yet again, she kept her look simple and looked beautiful as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    First ramp walk

    Throwback to the time when Mira and Shahid walked the ramp together for the first time for designer Anita Dongre at Lakme Fashion Week. While Shahid looked dapper in a plain white sherwani, Mira stunned in a lehenga with colourful print and completed her look with jewellry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stunner

    For a big wedding reception in the city, Mira donned a light maroon coloured lehenga and completed her look with a neckpiece and left her hair open.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Style on point

    Yet again, she impressed us with her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

