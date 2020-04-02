5 Stunning lehengas worn by Mira Rajput that are the perfect inspiration for upcoming wedding season

1 / 6

Stunning lehengas worn by Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, stylish appearances, social media posts and more. Speaking of social media, Mira is very active on Instagram. Right from treating her fans with her childhood pics or throwback pictures from the wedding, romantic photos with Shahid Kapoor and showing her mommy side, Mira's posts are always a treat to the eyes. When it comes to fashion, she knows how to slay. Time and again, Mira has proven that she is nothing less than a Bollywood diva. Her style which is easy to recreate is always on point. Right from slaying in monochromes or stripes, crop-tops, denim outfits and skirts to turning heads in gowns and pulling off a traditional look, Mira's style never disappoints. The diva's love for lehengas is quite evident. She often makes appearances wearing beautiful lehengas. If you're bored sitting at home or are looking for outfit inspiration for upcoming wedding season and more, take a look at beautiful lehengas worn by Mira for some outfit ideas.

Photo Credit : Instagram