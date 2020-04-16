5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned photographer for each other and captured marvelous photos

1 / 6

5 Times Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned photographer for each other

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Mira Rajput was the choice of Shahid Kapoor's parents. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi and the same took the internet by storm. For the uninitiated, Mira was twenty-one years old when she got hitched to the heartthrob of Bollywood. The diva who is now a star in her right was pursuing B.A. in English Honors from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. Ever since they got married, Shahid and Mira have been giving their fans major relationship goals. The couple is often spotted painting the town red with their love. Right from going out on dinner dates to making their fans go over gaga over them with their social media PDA, Shahid and Mira always grabs attention. The couple who is quite active on social media keeps updating their fans about their whereabouts. They have been keeping their fans updated on what they are up to during quarantine as well. Right from turning chef to exercising together, Shahid and Mira have been keeping themselves really busy while self-isolating. Anyone who is a big fan of the couple knows they are gym buddies. Very often, they accompany each other at the gym. The couple never publicly shy away from speaking about their relationship. In an interview with Vogue, Shahid and Mira revealed that the first time they met, they spoke for seven hours. In an interview with a leading daily, Shahid again spilled beans on his relationship and mentioned how he doesn't know how to balance his time between his wife, kids and work. The actor mentioned that there are times Mira feels she isn't a priority but despite all that, she is his biggest reality and that they are constantly working together at their relationship to make things easy smooth. The Kabir Singh actor also added that sometimes they're each other's best friends. 'Sometimes we just don't understand each other. It's all happening simultaneously.' For the unversed, Shahid and Mira are proud parents to two beautiful kids, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. In an interview with Vogue, Shahid said, "Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together." How sweet is that! The couple keeps sharing Misha and Zain's adorable moments on Instagram. There are times they have turned photographers for each other as well. Let's just say, the couple's photography skills are on point. On that note, have a look at times they clicked each other's photos and gave major couple goals.

