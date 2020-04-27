/
6 Times Mira Rajput shared no makeup selfies and showed off her flawless skin; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput is one celebrity who often shares her no makeup photos and is also praised by her fans and followers for flaunting her natural beauty. Mira always takes good care of her skin. On that note, here are a few no makeup selfies of Mira. Check out!
1 / 7
Mira Rajput's no makeup look
Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor's beautiful wife often creates a buzz due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, fashionable appearances, social media posts and more. The celebrity wife is very active on social media. Right from sharing her adorable childhood pics, throwback pictures from the wedding, romantic moments with hubby Shahid Kapoor and cute pictures with her kids - Misha and Zain, Mira's posts are an absolute treat for her fans. Mira is one celebrity who often shares her no makeup photos and is also praised by her fans and followers for flaunting her natural beauty. Mira always takes good care of her skin. During one of the interactions with her fans on Instagram, she revealed the secret to her glowing skin saying, she swears by raw milk. She applies raw milk on her face every second day to keep her skin glowing all the time. In an interview with Elle, Mira also revealed that she follows the 'less is more' policy. Hence, she always opts for minimal makeup. On that note, here are a few no makeup selfies of Mira. Check out!
2 / 7
Bedfie
Here's a no makeup snap of Mira in which she is looking gorgeous.
3 / 7
Beautiful as always
In this beautiful selfie, Mira can be seen sporting the no makeup look. She captioned this snap as, "When the sun is shining... click a selfie."
4 / 7
Beauty personified
Here's a beautiful couple selfie in which Mira can be seen rocking her no makeup look.
5 / 7
Less is more
As mentioned earlier, Mira revealed that she follows the 'less is more' policy.
6 / 7
Gorgeous and how!
She is very comfortable sharing her no makeup snaps on Instagram.
7 / 7
Selfie on point
Mira captioned this snap as, "Fresh."
