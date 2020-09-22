/
/
/
Mira Rajput: All the times when the star wife’s social media posts were dedicated to hubby Shahid Kapoor
Mira Rajput: All the times when the star wife’s social media posts were dedicated to hubby Shahid Kapoor
Today, we rounded up a series of photos when Mira Rajput dedicated her social media posts to her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
8371 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 22, 2020 03:04 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11