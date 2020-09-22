Advertisement
Mira Rajput: All the times when the star wife's social media posts were dedicated to hubby Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput: All the times when the star wife's social media posts were dedicated to hubby Shahid Kapoor

Today, we rounded up a series of photos when Mira Rajput dedicated her social media posts to her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor
8371 reads Mumbai
  1 / 11
    Mira Rajput

    Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is a social media star and as much as we wait for the Kabir Singh actor to post a new photo or video on Instagram, fans look forward for the star wife, too, to post on Instagram. From sharing sun kissed selfies, photos of Zain and Misha to family photos and workout videos, 26-year-old Mira Rajput makes sure to share photos and videos with fans. Now for all those who regularly browse through Mira Rajput’s Instagram, you’d notice that amidst all of her posts, what always stand out are her posts dedicated to her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. From wishing him on his birthday to posting photos of Shahid- the father to capturing her husband, it takes no genius to guess that Mira Rajput Kapoor is head over heels in love with her husband. And so, today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Mira Rajput from her social media that are dedicated to her husband. From wishing him luck for his films to capturing photos of Shahid with their kids to flashing a ‘SK’ tattoo on her neck to dedicating an adorable wedding anniversary wish to him, Mira Rajput had us swoon over all of her posts dedicated to her hubby.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 11
    Kiss of love

    Kiss of love

    Time and again, Mira Rajput proves that besides being Shahid's wife, she is always the biggest fan of him

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 11
    Twinning game on point

    Twinning game on point

    In an interview, Shahid Kapoor got talking about how Mira doesn’t think she is a priority in his life. “No one should live in an illusion that everything’s set. When you believe everything is on autopilot, it all falls apart. You’ve got to work every day at everything. Whether it’s marriage, parenting, career or even your relationship with your parents. I struggle with all of them.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 11
    Shahid and the way he looks at Mira

    Shahid and the way he looks at Mira

    Mira Rajput captured her husband looking at her and it was totally love goals

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 11
    Mira cheering for Shahid

    Mira cheering for Shahid

    When it was being reported that Shahid's Haider ranked 7th best Hamlet in the world, a proud wife Mira took to Instagram posted a still from the film and shared the post with caption, ''Hum hain, ki hum nahin

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 11
    Shahid and Mira

    Shahid and Mira

    Shahid had also said that he struggles at maintaining his friendships and he is terrible at maintaining long-distance relationships

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 11
    Husband appreciation post

    Husband appreciation post

    Also, talking about the transition after their wedding and how it was tough for Mira, a doting husband had said that since Mira got married at such a young age, had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 11
    Mira and her SK Tattoo

    Mira and her SK Tattoo

    She recently took to social media to share a throwback picture with her 'girls' but what grabbed our attention is that 'SK tattoo' on her neck with the heart sign.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 11
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    When Mira Rajput shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira's birthday in the hospital and revealed how he smothered her with love

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  10 / 11
    Shahid and Misha

    Shahid and Misha

    When Mira Rajput Kapoor dedicated her first Instagram post to hubby Shahid and daughter Misha and tagged them as 'Mine'

  11 / 11
    Sweet treats

    Sweet treats

    One of Mira Rajput's best Instagram post was when she captured Shahid and Misha grocery shopping and called them 'sweet treats'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

