1 / 6

Mira Rajput fitness secrets: Find out how she manages to make us forget that she is a MOM

Shahid Kapoor surprised the entire nation when he got married to a Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity, but she had a spark and charming personality of her own. Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015. Mira is now a proud mum to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira and Shahid's younger step-brother Ishaan Khatter share a great friendship. Her appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan speechless. The amazing star wife is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session. Read on to know how she manages to be fit despite being a mom of two.

Photo Credit : Instagram