/
/
/
From Mira Rajput to Gauri Khan: 5 funny confessions made by celebs about their better halves
From Mira Rajput to Gauri Khan: 5 funny confessions made by celebs about their better halves
There are multiple instances when some of our beloved celebs have openly made some hilarious and unbelievable confessions related to their respective spouses. Check out some of them below.
Written By
Swetlana Neog
3939 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 14, 2021 01:16 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6