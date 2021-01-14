Advertisement
From Mira Rajput to Gauri Khan: 5 funny confessions made by celebs about their better halves

There are multiple instances when some of our beloved celebs have openly made some hilarious and unbelievable confessions related to their respective spouses. Check out some of them below.
    5 funny confessions made by celebs about their better halves

    There is no denying that couples always face all the ups and downs in their lives together while sustaining the hurdles that come their way. That is how love blossoms among them while they try making their relationship strong with every passing stage. We can take the names of many couples in Bollywood who set major relationship goals for all others out there. Right from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, we have got a lot of names here. While it is common to hear about these celebs expressing their love for their better halves but there have been times then they had hilarious confessions to make about the same. We will now look into five of these funny confessions made by a few of our beloved stars about their respective spouses. Take a look below:

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

    King Khan once revealed that he had promised to take Gauri to Paris after they get married. However, he didn’t have the budget to do the same back then and conned her into traveling somewhere else. It so happened that he was supposed to go to Darjeeling for the shoot of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. After having considered that his ladylove hasn’t traveled much, he took her to the hill station instead!

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    The Kabir Singh star once revealed that one condition Mira Rajput had put forth before getting married to him. She made him promise that he will not colour his hair and always sport his natural hair colour. Shahid also revealed that both of them spoke for around seven hours when they met for the first time.

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The adorable couple is all set to welcome their second child this year. Meanwhile, Saif made a rather candid and funny confession regarding Bebo during an episode of Koffee With Karan. When asked about the diva’s gym looks and how the fans love to see her during workout sessions, the actor said that he always gets a close look at her before she leaves the bedroom. This leaves both Karan and Sara in splits while the latter chose to close her ears in between.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    The global icon has also mentioned how her husband Nick Jonas loves to groove on Bollywood music. She remembered one instance during an interview with a magazine when she walked into his dressing room and heard him listening to a Hindi number post which the latter said that it's‘ hype music.’

    Ajay Devgn and Kajol

    During an interview with Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn had a hilarious confession to make about his marriage with Kajol. He simply said, “There was no proposal! We became friends, and then realized we are seeing each other. One day, we decided to get married. I didn’t want to make a big issue out of my marriage. So, I came out of my bedroom, got married on my terrace, went back to my bedroom!”

