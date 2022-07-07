Mira Rajput is a globe trotter & these 5 PICS are proof

1 / 6

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and collaborates with fashion brands. The gorgeous Delhiite is also a wanderlust soul who just loves to travel. She is a globe trotter! You can always find her exploring new cities, places and countries, understanding different culture and people and indulging in their food delicacies. She loves to go on beautiful, wholesome trips with her hubby Shahid Kapoor and adorable munchkins Zain and Misha. Yes, on every vacation, they give us family goals! On the other hand, Mira often takes trips with her friends as well and has all the fun in the world. Her work trips involve smart attires and total boss-lady vibes that we just love on her! Here are some of her gorgeous travel posts that will tempt you to take a vacation right at this moment!

Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Instagram