Mira Rajput: Have you seen THESE childhood photos of Shahid Kapoor's wife? Check them out

Mira Rajput's childhood photos

Shahid Kapoor's beautiful wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. Mira is often in the news due to her rumoured Bollywood debut and social media posts. Anyone who follows her knows she's a hardcore fitness enthusiast. She often shares her workout photos on Instagram giving her fans major fitness goals. Mira and Shahid's romantic Instagram posts often create a huge buzz. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple got hitched in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July, 2015 and even since then, they have been giving their fans major relationship goals. They have two beautiful children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain, who are extremely popular. Though they are often spotted regularly, Mira and Shahid keep sharing adorable photos of their kids on Instagram. Mira's social media consists of many adorable photos of Misha and Zain. Time and again, Mira also shares her childhood photos which are an absolute delight to her fans. Without further ado, check out her childhood snaps below.

Photo Credit : Instagram