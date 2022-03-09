Mira Rajput & her fashionable looks

Mira Rajput is a fashionista and often grabs eyeball for her unique sense of fashion. Whether she is attending a family wedding or is out on a vacation, she knows well how to put her best sartorial foot forward. According to the occasion, her style oscillates between chic, casual, and comfy. While she has an affinity for sizzling dresses for parties and date nights, ethnic outfits have a special place in her heart. Scroll ahead to take a closer peek at Mira Rajput's fashionable wardrobe.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
The diva shared this picture of her sizzling look from sister-in-law Sanah Kapoor's wedding. She donned an embellished white lehenga that came with a saree-like drape and blouse. She paired it up with statement earrings and looked graceful at the wedding.
She looked beautiful in a blush pink saree from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre. The saree featuring an array of floral prints was a perfect pick for the daytime event.
This time, she aced a bandeau top and a ruffled skirt with big golden earrings, and nude make-up. Her majestic smile perfectly complemented her outfit.
Mira Rajput never fails to set higher travel goals. She shared this ravishing picture from her Maldives diary where she can be seen donning a yellow dress featuring a purple ribbon belt at the waist.
The gorgeous beauty made headlines in a blue silk dress sporting a draped cowl neckline and spaghetti straps. Styled with elegant silver pumps, the outfit made for a winning pick.