Mira Rajput & her fashionable looks

1 / 6

Mira Rajput's fashionable look book

Mira Rajput is a fashionista and often grabs eyeball for her unique sense of fashion. Whether she is attending a family wedding or is out on a vacation, she knows well how to put her best sartorial foot forward. According to the occasion, her style oscillates between chic, casual, and comfy. While she has an affinity for sizzling dresses for parties and date nights, ethnic outfits have a special place in her heart. Scroll ahead to take a closer peek at Mira Rajput's fashionable wardrobe.

Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram