Mira Rajput Kapoor Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity wife spending precious moments with her family

Pictures of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s precious moments with her family

Mira Rajput Kapoor, born on September 7, 1994, is the wife of the very popular Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor. She is amongst the biggest celebrity wives in the industry and a huge internet sensation. Mira Rajput Kapoor met Shahid Kapoor for the first time at a religious gathering where both their families were present. After being only on a few dates, the couple clicked instantly as love started to brew between them and they decided to tie the knot with each other on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents of two adorable little children, a baby girl, Misha Kapoor, and a baby boy, Zain Kapoor. Mira and Shahid have always been spotted playing the “perfect parents” and even though the actor has a very busy working schedule, he knows he can rely on his wife to take care of his family as she is a complete family person. Today, as Mira Rajput Kapoor turns a year older, here are some of her best moments with her family. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla