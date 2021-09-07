Mira Rajput Kapoor Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the celebrity wife spending precious moments with her family

    Mira Rajput Kapoor, born on September 7, 1994, is the wife of the very popular Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor. She is amongst the biggest celebrity wives in the industry and a huge internet sensation. Mira Rajput Kapoor met Shahid Kapoor for the first time at a religious gathering where both their families were present. After being only on a few dates, the couple clicked instantly as love started to brew between them and they decided to tie the knot with each other on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents of two adorable little children, a baby girl, Misha Kapoor, and a baby boy, Zain Kapoor. Mira and Shahid have always been spotted playing the “perfect parents” and even though the actor has a very busy working schedule, he knows he can rely on his wife to take care of his family as she is a complete family person. Today, as Mira Rajput Kapoor turns a year older, here are some of her best moments with her family. Read ahead to know more.

    Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a picture with her daughter, Misha Kapoor, as she reveals that they miss Shahid Kapoor while he’s away but the mother of two is happily “enjoying the extra kisses all for herself”.

    Mira gets clicked with “the boys”, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, as the three head out for an intense workout session together, giving millions the “cool family” goals.

    The celebrity wife shares a picture of herself cuddling with her little boy, Zain Kapoor, as he looks adorable in her hands.

    Mira gets clicked with Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha Kapoor, and mother-in-law, Neelima Azeem, as the four get clicked under the perfect natural light, together.

    Mira Rajput Kapoor shares a picture of herself twinning with a baby boy, Zain Kapoor, as the mother-son duo wear white outfits.

