Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor: PHOTOS of the star couple show they can’t keep their hands off each other

Pictures of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor will leave fans awestruck

Mira Rajput is one of the most popular celebrity wives in Bollywood. The internet sensation is the wife of Shahid Kapoor. The parents of two have been in a happy marriage for a long time now. They met each other for the first time at a religious gathering through their parents and connected with each other. Love started to brew after a few dates, and then, they decided to get married to each other without any delay. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and are proud parents of Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Even though, the two have been keeping busy in their lives, with work and children to balance, it has often been seen that Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor can’t get their hands off each other. Here are pictures of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor that prove the two are head-over-heels in love with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla