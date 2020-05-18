/
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it
Besides Mira Rajput’s photos with hubby Shahid Kapoor, what always catch our attention are Mira’s photos with her girl gang and therefore, today, we rounded up photos of the star wife with her girl gang. Take a look
May 18, 2020
Mira Rajput is the happiest with her girl friends and these photos are proof
Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is a social media star, and more than Mr. Husband, it is Mira who makes sure to share new and unseen photos of the star and her kids on her social media channel. Also, what is interesting is that Mira often shares photos with her girl gang on Instagram, perhaps her college and school friends, and the photos prove that before becoming Mrs. Mira Shahid Kapoor, Mira was just like all of us, parting and chilling with her friends.
Mira Rajput looks delightful with her friends as they pose together
Prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Mira Rajput outside the gym, and due to the Coronavirus lockdown, since Mira is quarantined at home, therefore, we decided to round up a series of photos of Mira with her girl gang.
Mira Rajput looks like a diva at her baby shower with her besties
Mira Rajput flashes her widest smile as she poses for a photo with her besties at her baby shower
Mira Rajput rocks her LBD look as she poses with her BFF
Mira Rajput is the happiest when she is chilling with her friends and this photo is proof
Mira Rajput flashes her widest smile as she poses with her BFF
Mira Rajput loves to dress up whenever she is out and about with her friends
Mira Rajput twinning with her gang of girls
Whenever Mira Rajput steps out with her girls, she makes sure to dress up and go twinning with her besties
Mira Rajput loves to click mirror selfies with her BFFs
Who doesn't love to click mirror selfies with their BFFs and Mira Rajput belongs to the same category of friends who'd not leave an opportunity to pose with her besties
Mira Rajput is a ball of happiness as she clicks a car selfie
Whenever we are with friends, one thing that always happens are loads of car selfies, and Mira, too, loves to click car selfies with her friends
Mira Rajput looks gorgeous as she clicks a selfie with her BFF
From posing for selfies, dressing up with girl gang, partying till the wee hours of the morning to attending besties wedding and celebrating birthdays, Mira Rajput’s photos with her girls proves that she loves her friends, and whenever she visits Delhi, she makes sure to catch up with everyone.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor pose for a photo with her friends
Now a few days back, Shahid Kapoor posted a video on social media wherein he was seen goofing around in which he does an old man’s vooice, and alongside the video, Shahid informed his fans that due to his antics, looks like, Mira Rajput is already tired of him. “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” Shahid wrote in his caption.
Mira Rajput proves happy girls are the prettiest
From dressing up in jumpsuits to dresses and LBD’s, and Indian wear, to twinning with her besties, Mira Rajput photos with her friends is a simple reminder that even though you are the wife of Shahid Kapoor or any star, friends are where your heart lies.
Mira Rajput is a poser
Currently, Mira Kapoor is quarantining with Shahid Kapoor and their kids, Misha and Zain and during a recent Twitter interaction with fans, when a fan asked Shahid Kapoor as to how is he helping Mira amid quarantine, the actor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.
Mira Rajput gets a peck on the cheek from her soul sister
Mira Rajput look every inch of a diva as she gets a peck on the cheek from her soul sister on her wedding day
Mira Rajput poses with her entire gang of friends
Whenever Mira Rajput visits New Delhi, she makes sure to chill with her entire gang
Mira Rajput's coffee date with her friends
Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput's coffee date selfie is too cute to be missed
