Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Mira Kapoor
/
Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it

Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a complete goofball with her girl friends and THESE photos prove it

Besides Mira Rajput’s photos with hubby Shahid Kapoor, what always catch our attention are Mira’s photos with her girl gang and therefore, today, we rounded up photos of the star wife with her girl gang. Take a look
19476 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Mira Rajput is the happiest with her girl friends and these photos are proof

    Mira Rajput is the happiest with her girl friends and these photos are proof

    Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, is a social media star, and more than Mr. Husband, it is Mira who makes sure to share new and unseen photos of the star and her kids on her social media channel. Also, what is interesting is that Mira often shares photos with her girl gang on Instagram, perhaps her college and school friends, and the photos prove that before becoming Mrs. Mira Shahid Kapoor, Mira was just like all of us, parting and chilling with her friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Mira Rajput looks delightful with her friends as they pose together

    Mira Rajput looks delightful with her friends as they pose together

    Prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Mira Rajput outside the gym, and due to the Coronavirus lockdown, since Mira is quarantined at home, therefore, we decided to round up a series of photos of Mira with her girl gang.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Mira Rajput looks like a diva at her baby shower with her besties

    Mira Rajput looks like a diva at her baby shower with her besties

    Mira Rajput flashes her widest smile as she poses for a photo with her besties at her baby shower

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Mira Rajput rocks her LBD look as she poses with her BFF

    Mira Rajput rocks her LBD look as she poses with her BFF

    Mira Rajput is the happiest when she is chilling with her friends and this photo is proof

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Mira Rajput flashes her widest smile as she poses with her BFF

    Mira Rajput flashes her widest smile as she poses with her BFF

    Mira Rajput loves to dress up whenever she is out and about with her friends

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Mira Rajput twinning with her gang of girls

    Mira Rajput twinning with her gang of girls

    Whenever Mira Rajput steps out with her girls, she makes sure to dress up and go twinning with her besties

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Mira Rajput loves to click mirror selfies with her BFFs

    Mira Rajput loves to click mirror selfies with her BFFs

    Who doesn't love to click mirror selfies with their BFFs and Mira Rajput belongs to the same category of friends who'd not leave an opportunity to pose with her besties

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Mira Rajput is a ball of happiness as she clicks a car selfie

    Mira Rajput is a ball of happiness as she clicks a car selfie

    Whenever we are with friends, one thing that always happens are loads of car selfies, and Mira, too, loves to click car selfies with her friends

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Mira Rajput looks gorgeous as she clicks a selfie with her BFF

    Mira Rajput looks gorgeous as she clicks a selfie with her BFF

    From posing for selfies, dressing up with girl gang, partying till the wee hours of the morning to attending besties wedding and celebrating birthdays, Mira Rajput’s photos with her girls proves that she loves her friends, and whenever she visits Delhi, she makes sure to catch up with everyone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor pose for a photo with her friends

    Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor pose for a photo with her friends

    Now a few days back, Shahid Kapoor posted a video on social media wherein he was seen goofing around in which he does an old man’s vooice, and alongside the video, Shahid informed his fans that due to his antics, looks like, Mira Rajput is already tired of him. “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” Shahid wrote in his caption.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Mira Rajput proves happy girls are the prettiest

    Mira Rajput proves happy girls are the prettiest

    From dressing up in jumpsuits to dresses and LBD’s, and Indian wear, to twinning with her besties, Mira Rajput photos with her friends is a simple reminder that even though you are the wife of Shahid Kapoor or any star, friends are where your heart lies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Mira Rajput is a poser

    Mira Rajput is a poser

    Currently, Mira Kapoor is quarantining with Shahid Kapoor and their kids, Misha and Zain and during a recent Twitter interaction with fans, when a fan asked Shahid Kapoor as to how is he helping Mira amid quarantine, the actor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Mira Rajput gets a peck on the cheek from her soul sister

    Mira Rajput gets a peck on the cheek from her soul sister

    Mira Rajput look every inch of a diva as she gets a peck on the cheek from her soul sister on her wedding day

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Mira Rajput poses with her entire gang of friends

    Mira Rajput poses with her entire gang of friends

    Whenever Mira Rajput visits New Delhi, she makes sure to chill with her entire gang

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Mira Rajput's coffee date with her friends

    Mira Rajput's coffee date with her friends

    Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput's coffee date selfie is too cute to be missed

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif looks resplendent in a lehenga and always grabs attention; Check PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PICS with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Akshay & others prove she looks good with all her co stars
Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress
Jennifer Winget’s THESE PHOTOS prove nobody pulls off a desi look as graciously as the actress
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi\'s PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi's PHOTOS prove she can pull off any desi look with elan
PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement