Shahid Kapoor's wife made a style statement with a modern twist to sarees

Shahid Kapoor's better half Mira Rajput never fails to stand out at events with her stunning outfits and pretty face. She always gives major beauty and fitness goals. The star wife who surprised the entire nation with her witty and humorous answers on the celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan is often spotted post-gym sessions with her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor. Mira gives us a sneak peek into her personal life as she often blesses our feed with pictures of her with her husband and her kids Misha and Zain. Mira who is 25-year-old brings a glamorous modern twist to a lot of traditional clothes that she is often spotted wearing and our favorite ones are her stunning sarees. Today, have a look at these amazing sarees that Mira Rajput donned at various events.

Photo Credit : Instagram