Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Mira Kapoor
/
Mira Rajput shows how to effortlessly rock the classic combination of black and white with style

Mira Rajput shows how to effortlessly rock the classic combination of black and white with style

Mira Rajput is one of the most fashionable star wives in the industry. Be it rocking a casual look or nailing a traditional look with style and confidence, Mira knows how to slay. On that note, take a look at times she rocked the monochrome game.
16249 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Mira Rajput's best looks in black and white outfits

    Mira Rajput's best looks in black and white outfits

    Mira Rajput is one of the most loved star wives in the industry. Mira who enjoys a huge fanbase often creates buzz with her beauty looks, ravishing appearances and social media posts. When it comes to fashion, comfort comes first to her. Be it rocking a simple casual look or nailing a traditional look with great style and confidence, Mira knows how to look best and pull off any outfit with absolute ease. She has made heads turns with her stylish outings several times. One can definitely take style inspiration from her. Well, Mira is also quite popular for her gym looks. Anyone who follows her might know that she's a fitness freak. Time and again, Mira has sported a monochrome look and absolutely nailed it! She knows how to effortlessly rock the monochrome trend. On that note, here's a look at times she showed how to rock the classic combination of black and white.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Keeping it casual

    Keeping it casual

    Mira knows how to look stylish in casual outfits. Dressed in a white top and black jeans, Mira looked absolutely stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Gym look on point

    Gym look on point

    As mentioned earlier, Mira's gym looks are quite popular.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Airport look

    Airport look

    Mira and Shahid love to twin. While Mira wore a white top and black pants, Shahid, on the other hand, wore a white full sleeve T-shirt and black track pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Her style is on point. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    For an event, Mira stunned in a traditional yet contemporary outfit. Her hair and makeup were on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Stunner

    Stunner

    This is one of the best looks of Mira.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement