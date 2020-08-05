/
/
/
Mira Rajput shows how to effortlessly rock the classic combination of black and white with style
Mira Rajput shows how to effortlessly rock the classic combination of black and white with style
Mira Rajput is one of the most fashionable star wives in the industry. Be it rocking a casual look or nailing a traditional look with style and confidence, Mira knows how to slay. On that note, take a look at times she rocked the monochrome game.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
16249 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 5, 2020 04:01 pm
1 / 7
Mira Rajput's best looks in black and white outfits
Mira Rajput is one of the most loved star wives in the industry. Mira who enjoys a huge fanbase often creates buzz with her beauty looks, ravishing appearances and social media posts. When it comes to fashion, comfort comes first to her. Be it rocking a simple casual look or nailing a traditional look with great style and confidence, Mira knows how to look best and pull off any outfit with absolute ease. She has made heads turns with her stylish outings several times. One can definitely take style inspiration from her. Well, Mira is also quite popular for her gym looks. Anyone who follows her might know that she's a fitness freak. Time and again, Mira has sported a monochrome look and absolutely nailed it! She knows how to effortlessly rock the monochrome trend. On that note, here's a look at times she showed how to rock the classic combination of black and white.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Keeping it casual
Mira knows how to look stylish in casual outfits. Dressed in a white top and black jeans, Mira looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Gym look on point
As mentioned earlier, Mira's gym looks are quite popular.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Airport look
Mira and Shahid love to twin. While Mira wore a white top and black pants, Shahid, on the other hand, wore a white full sleeve T-shirt and black track pants.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Picture perfect
Her style is on point. What do you have to say?
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
Ravishing
For an event, Mira stunned in a traditional yet contemporary outfit. Her hair and makeup were on point as always.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 7
Stunner
This is one of the best looks of Mira.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani