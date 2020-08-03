Mira Rajput's endearing moments with her sisters are too good to miss; See Photos

1 / 8

A look at Mira Rajput and her sisters

Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about star wives in the industry. She is a star in her own right. She not only creates buzz with her public appearances but also grabs attention with her social media posts. Mira Rajput enjoys a fan following of 2.3 million and her Instagram bio reads, 'Girl from another world.' Being an active social media user, Mira makes sure to share stunning pictures of herself including romantic pics with Shahid Kapoor and adorable moments with Misha and Zain. Very often, she gives fans a glimpse into her family life. For the uninitiated, Mira has two beautiful sisters - Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Going by her social media posts, she shares a great camaraderie with her sisters. She also often shares pictures with them that are beautiful beyond words. On that note, take a look at some of her best moments with siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram