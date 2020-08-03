/
/
/
Mira Rajput's endearing moments with her sisters are too good to miss; See Photos
Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about star wives in the industry.
A look at Mira Rajput and her sisters
Mira Rajput is one of the most talked about star wives in the industry. She is a star in her own right. She not only creates buzz with her public appearances but also grabs attention with her social media posts. Mira Rajput enjoys a fan following of 2.3 million and her Instagram bio reads, 'Girl from another world.' Being an active social media user, Mira makes sure to share stunning pictures of herself including romantic pics with Shahid Kapoor and adorable moments with Misha and Zain. Very often, she gives fans a glimpse into her family life. For the uninitiated, Mira has two beautiful sisters - Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani. Going by her social media posts, she shares a great camaraderie with her sisters. She also often shares pictures with them that are beautiful beyond words. On that note, take a look at some of her best moments with siblings.
Sibling goals
Last year, on her sister's birthday, Mira penned a sweet note and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the one that validates sanity in our gene pool. Thank you for always being there, no matter what; across time, place and headspace. (And for being official referee between @priyatulshan and me). You are beautiful inside-out. You’re the one we all look up to. Love you so so much #sistersister #missyouallthetime#'
Best trio
This is one of the best clicks of the trio.
Candid at its best
This candid pic is too cute for words.
Pout on point
Mira's pout steals the attention in this one.
Selfie goals
'Happy Birthday to the coolest cat in our fam, the favourite child, and the one in who’s shadow we all look all the more lousy. Everyone loves you the most. You know it! The middle child who gets all the attention! Let’s be weird together forever! Thanks for always having my back and being so unconditional with your love and shade. Love you loads,' captioned Mira.
Happy faces
This candid pic is all things love.
Fun Times
What do you have to say about this pic?
