Mira Rajput's gym photos

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a star in her own right. She is often in the news due to her stylish appearances. She has her own personal style. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional look, she does it all! When it comes to fitness, Mira doesn't compromise and is very strict with her regime. She is a regular at the gym and works out diligently. A few days ago, Mira's workout video created a lot of buzz on social media. In the video that went viral, Mira was seen practicing squats with 40 kg weight on her shoulders. Recently, Mira was papped heading out for the gym today. Though she's often accompanied by her husband Shahid Kapoor, today she was papped sans him. Without further ado, check out her latest gym photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani