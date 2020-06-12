Mira Rajput's maternity style from ethnic to a casual look is top notch; Take a look at her fashionable looks

1 / 9

Mira Rajput's THROWBACK looks during her maternity days are noteworthy

Mira Rajput's beauty and fashion statements never fail to create a storm on the internet. In a segment of Koffee with Karan, on which she made her appearance with her better half, Mira confessed how she never thought that Shahid's parents would approach her family for their wedding. She revealed that her parents had no clue about the same and thought the wedding proposal was for Shahid's younger brother. We also got to witness some of Shahid and Mira's fun banter when the couple even recalled some of the fun episodes they had with each other's family before they got married. Talking about being a star wife, she said in an interview, "The concept of the star wife is outdated. You can either brush it aside or give it importance. I am a wife, yes, and my husband is a star. If you wish to put the two together, you are going to get a star wife. I love him for who he is; I don't care that he is an actor. It's part of the package. I can't say, I love you, but I don't like your profession. Before I got married, it was easy to say 'this one is like that' or 'so and so is that kind of a person'. Now, being on this side of the fence, it's extremely difficult when I am scrutinised." The star wife is also extremely fashionable. Even during her maternity, she pulled off various fashion looks like a pro! From an ethnic outfit, simple tee and pair of denim, a little black dress to a floral maxi dress, she nailed it all with ease! Here's a throwback to the time Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput flaunted her fashion sense in the most stylish looks ever! Have a look!

