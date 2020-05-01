/
/
/
Mira Rajput's perfect styling with minimal accessories are worth taking note of; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput's perfect styling with minimal accessories are worth taking note of; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. Her fashionable looks often create the most buzz. Mira's style is easy to recreate and many love her fashion sense. Speaking of that, here's a look at her stunning looks that are perfect inspiration.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2606 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 1, 2020 05:34 pm
1 / 8
Mira Rajput's perfect styling with minimal accessories
Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She often creates a buzz on social media due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, fashionable appearances, and social media posts. Yes, she is very active on social media. And keeps treating her fans and followers with stunning photos of her herself including childhood and romantic snaps with hubby Shahid Kapoor. As mentioned above, her fashionable looks often create the most buzz. Mira's style is easy to recreate and many love her fashion sense. She has made several public appearances and each time, Mira has impressed the fashion police. Be it rocking a casual look or making a glamorous appearance and giving style goals at the same time, Mira definitely knows how to nail the fashion game. She is one such celebrity who likes to keep it minimal. She believes less is more. Her perfect styling with minimal accessories is worth taking note of. Speaking of that, here's a look at her stunning looks that are perfect inspiration.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Style on point
For a Diwali party at Sonam K Ahuja's house, Mira made a stunning appearance with Shahid Kapoor. She wore a beautiful saree and accessorised her look with long earrings and a diamond bracelet.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Pretty as always
Mira's traditional looks never fail to disappoint. She once wore a beautiful yellow saree and paired it with a necklace. She kept her look simply minimal and looked absolutely stunning.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Stunning and how!
Here's another look of the diva that you need to note down RN. She wore a black outfit and wore a Kundan set with the outfit. Yet again, she impressed us with her stunning look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Gorgeous
For a party in the city, Mira donned a lavender coloured saree and paired it with a statement necklace. That's the only accessory she wore and looked beyond beautiful.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Picture perfect
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were one of the most stylish duos at Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja's reception party. Mira looked absolutely stunning and nailed the monochrome look, whereas Shahid looked dapper in a cream coloured kurta with black pant. Yet again, Mira took the minimal road and nailed it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Love this look
For Diwali celebrations at home, Mira wore a green coloured salwar suit and completed her look with earrings and wore a bindi. We absolutely love this look of the diva!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Beyond beautiful
This is one of our favourite looks of Mira. We love how she kept it minimal and looked breathtaking.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment