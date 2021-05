PHOTOS: Mira Rajput and her siblings Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani give major sister goals

1 / 8

Mira Rajput's photos with her sisters

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, is one of the most talked about celebrity wives. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi and became a household name after tying the knot with Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015. The couple met each other for the first time through a religious group that both their families follow. Shahid Kapoor was shooting for his critically acclaimed movie, Udta Punjab at the time of their first meeting and could tell by Mira’s father’s expressions that he wasn’t impressed as Shahid was dressed in his avatar of Tommy from the movie. Even though the two met each other only a couple of times before getting married, love between the two started to brew instantly. Their private wedding ceremony was then followed by a grand reception that was attended by many celebrities. Today, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are proud parents of two adorable children, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Along with being a wife and a doting mother, Mira Rajput is also a sister. Here are pictures of Mira Rajput with her sisters, Priya Rajput Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani that prove they share a great relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram