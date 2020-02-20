/
/
/
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput rocks her no makeup look as she heads for workout sans husband Shahid Kapoor
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput rocks her no makeup look as she heads for workout sans husband Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She was spotted outside her gym today sans husband. As always, her gym look was on point. Check out her latest gym photos here!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4851 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 20, 2020 01:48 pm
1 / 6
Mira Rajput nails her no makeup gym look
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her stylish appearances. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional, Mira has her own personal style. When it comes to fitness, she is a regular at the gym and works out religiously to stay in shape. Just a few days ago, her workout video went viral on social media. In the video, Mira was seen practicing squats with 40 Kgs weight on her shoulders. She is a fitness freak and her viral video is enough proof of the same. Given her dedication to fitness, Mira was spotted heading out for the gym today. Though she's often accompanied by her husband Shahid Kapoor, this time she was spotted without him. As always, her gym look was on point. Check out her latest gym photos here!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
All smiles
Mira was all smiles and looked ready to workout.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
Gym look on point
Dressed in a salmon pink tee paired with grey tights and sport shoes, Mira is looking gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 6
Known for her style
She turns heads with her stylish looks every time she steps out.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Stepping out to workout sans husband
The beauty is often accompanied by her husband Shahid Kapoor at the gym. Both are each other's, workout buddies.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Pretty as always
She certainly rocked her no makeup look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment