PHOTOS: Mira Rajput rocks her no makeup look as she heads for workout sans husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput nails her no makeup gym look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her stylish appearances. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditional, Mira has her own personal style. When it comes to fitness, she is a regular at the gym and works out religiously to stay in shape. Just a few days ago, her workout video went viral on social media. In the video, Mira was seen practicing squats with 40 Kgs weight on her shoulders. She is a fitness freak and her viral video is enough proof of the same. Given her dedication to fitness, Mira was spotted heading out for the gym today. Though she's often accompanied by her husband Shahid Kapoor, this time she was spotted without him. As always, her gym look was on point. Check out her latest gym photos here!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani