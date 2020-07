1 / 10

Mira Rajput

As much as we love to see Shahid Kapoor’s social media posts, we equally love to see Mira Rajput’s Instagram posts because even when the Kabir Singh actor is busy with shootings, it is Mira Rajput who makes sure to update her Instafam with unseen photos of the actor and their family. As we speak, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and their kids- Misha and Zain are quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and today, we decided to round up a series of social media posts of not Shahid but wifey Mira Rajput that proves for her, family is of utmost importance and it comes before anything else. Well, if you happen to come across Mira’s Instagram channel, you’d notice that besides photos with Shahid Kapoor, Mira has truckloads of photos featuring her entire fam-jam. From Shahid Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapur, mom to brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, to Mira’s family and others, Mira Rajput’s social media posts screams family and today, we rounded up a series of her posts that show her love for her family

Photo Credit : Instagram