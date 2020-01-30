Home
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput's gym looks will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe

Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. Today, we bring to you some of her best gym looks that will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe.
    Mira Rajput's stylish gym looks

    Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. Fitness is an integral part of her life. No matter how busy she is, she always makes sure to go to the gym and paparazzi don't miss a chance to catch a glimpse of her. Mira always steps out of the house wearing some of the best gym outfits. Her gym outfits are certainly worth noting. Rajput who is a mother of two - Misha and Zain Kapoor has maintained herself extremely well. She often shares her gym pics and workout videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her workout regime. Today, we bring to you some of her best gym looks that will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it cool

    Dressed in a neon crop top paired with blue coloured tights, Mira is looking gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Stunning as always

    She is looking stunning in blue athleisure. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gym style on point

    Mira knows how to keep her gym look casual yet look her best. Dressed in a pink top and black tights, Mira is looking beautiful and stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Simply gorgeous

    Dressed in a white tank top and blue jeggings, Mira is looking drop-dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Physique and fashion

    Mira is looking beautiful in this workout wear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it cool

    We love this casual gym look of Mira!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gym buddy

    Mira is often accompanied by her gym partner and husband Shahid Kapoor while heading to the gym.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

