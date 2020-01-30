/
PHOTOS: Mira Rajput's gym looks will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe
Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. Today, we bring to you some of her best gym looks that will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe.
Mira Rajput's stylish gym looks
Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She is also one of the fittest celebrities. Fitness is an integral part of her life. No matter how busy she is, she always makes sure to go to the gym and paparazzi don't miss a chance to catch a glimpse of her. Mira always steps out of the house wearing some of the best gym outfits. Her gym outfits are certainly worth noting. Rajput who is a mother of two - Misha and Zain Kapoor has maintained herself extremely well. She often shares her gym pics and workout videos on Instagram giving us an insight into her workout regime. Today, we bring to you some of her best gym looks that will help you upgrade your workout wardrobe.
Keeping it cool
Dressed in a neon crop top paired with blue coloured tights, Mira is looking gorgeous.
Stunning as always
She is looking stunning in blue athleisure. What do you think?
Gym style on point
Mira knows how to keep her gym look casual yet look her best. Dressed in a pink top and black tights, Mira is looking beautiful and stunning.
Simply gorgeous
Dressed in a white tank top and blue jeggings, Mira is looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Physique and fashion
Mira is looking beautiful in this workout wear.
Keeping it cool
We love this casual gym look of Mira!
Gym buddy
Mira is often accompanied by her gym partner and husband Shahid Kapoor while heading to the gym.
