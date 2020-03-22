Home
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From first selfie as newlyweds to their public appearances, 7 THROWBACK photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are an adorable couple and often set major couple goals. Here are some of their throwback pictures from their marriage which are worth checking out.
8326 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK photos

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK photos

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most popular and loved couples in the Industry. They share an amazing bond and their social media PDA is too cute to handle. The couple got married in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony. They made an appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's chat show where they displayed an impeccable chemistry which was too adorable for words. Shahid and Mira are blessed with two beautiful children named Mira and Zain, who are the apple of their eyes. The couple is also often spotted at gyms working out together and making glam appearances at parties, events, award shows and more. Speaking of that, let us take you down a memory lane with their throwback photos which are too cute to miss.

    Photo Credit : APH Images, Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Arrival in Delhi

    Arrival in Delhi

    Throwback to the time Shahid arrived in Delhi for the big day! For the unversed, Mira belongs to Delhi and that is where they were first introduced as well.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 8
    All smiles

    All smiles

    We love this happiness on the Udta Punjab star's face!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 8
    The newly weds

    The newly weds

    Shahid and Mira made the most beautiful bride and groom ever.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    For their post-wedding appearance, Mira opted for a beautiful blush-hued bridal ensemble and looked ethereal. Shahid Kapoor was dressed in an ivory achkan with detailed work and churidar, designed by his friend Kunal Rawal.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    The couple truly sets major goals and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 8
    ShaMira

    ShaMira

    They are lovingly known as "ShaMira" by their fans and we love the cute name.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 8 / 8
    Hitched

    Hitched

    Shahid Kapoor posted this adorable selfie on his Instagram with the caption "#Hitched".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

