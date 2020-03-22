Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From first selfie as newlyweds to their public appearances, 7 THROWBACK photos

1 / 8

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's THROWBACK photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most popular and loved couples in the Industry. They share an amazing bond and their social media PDA is too cute to handle. The couple got married in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony. They made an appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's chat show where they displayed an impeccable chemistry which was too adorable for words. Shahid and Mira are blessed with two beautiful children named Mira and Zain, who are the apple of their eyes. The couple is also often spotted at gyms working out together and making glam appearances at parties, events, award shows and more. Speaking of that, let us take you down a memory lane with their throwback photos which are too cute to miss.

Photo Credit : APH Images, Instagram