Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira often take to social media to share their most priceless family moments that will surely melt one's hearts. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Padmaavat star's mother and actress Neelima Azim opened up about her first meeting with Shahid's wife Mira and how she instantly liked her. Talking about her first encounter with Mira she shared, "I got to know from everyone that she's the chosen one. Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The public persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she's done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. Ishaan and my family seems complete now." Mira often spends some quality time with her and shares photos on her social media. On Itihaas star's birthday, Mira took to Instagram and shared, "Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours!" In one of his interviews, Pankaj Kapur revealed that Mira has brought the family closer. Here are some of their best family moments which will make your day!

Photo Credit : Instagram