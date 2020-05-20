Advertisement
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim are unmissable

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular and loved couples in Bollywood. Here are some of their best family photos that will make your day.
  • 1 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents Pankaj Kapur & Neelima Azim

    Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's PHOTOS with the actor's parents

    Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira often take to social media to share their most priceless family moments that will surely melt one's hearts. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Padmaavat star's mother and actress Neelima Azim opened up about her first meeting with Shahid's wife Mira and how she instantly liked her. Talking about her first encounter with Mira she shared, "I got to know from everyone that she's the chosen one. Shahid was extremely shy in the beginning and he wanted to see how I react. So when I met her with her mother, I just felt she is so carefree, so sweet, young. Mujhe laga yeh toh ekdam bachchi hai, kitni pyaari si bholi si. But then, she took on the mantle to be the wife to a successful star and surprised all of us. The public persona that she has, the way she handles herself in front of everyone, she's done it so well. And most importantly, she has made Shahid so happy. Ishaan and my family seems complete now." Mira often spends some quality time with her and shares photos on her social media. On Itihaas star's birthday, Mira took to Instagram and shared, "Rockstar. Boss Lady. Cuddliest Grandma. Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest Mom on the block! Thanks for always having my back and you know I got yours!" In one of his interviews, Pankaj Kapur revealed that Mira has brought the family closer. Here are some of their best family moments which will make your day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    q Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Such a happy picture perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Mira with the coolest mother-in-law on the block

    Mira with the coolest mother-in-law on the block

    This picture is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Candid moments

    Candid moments

    Throwback to Shahid and Mira's wedding when the family shared this endearing candid moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    When Ishaan photobombed Mira and his mother

    When Ishaan photobombed Mira and his mother

    Dhadak actor captioned this pic as, "My very own bhaabhidoll."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Zain's first Diwali

    Zain's first Diwali

    Flashback to this adorable moment when Mira shared a family pic with Zain in her arms on his first Diwali.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Beyond The Clouds Screening

    Beyond The Clouds Screening

    The One Where the family posed at Ishaan Khatter's debut film screening.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Love this picture!

    Love this picture!

    We cannot stop gushing over this amazing snap as Mira poses with her parents and mother-in-law.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Mira and Shahid pose with Pankaj Kapur

    Mira and Shahid pose with Pankaj Kapur

    Shamira's adorable snap with Pankaj Kapur is unmissable!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Padmaavat screening

    Padmaavat screening

    We miss Pankaj Kapur in this perfect family snap from the screening of Padmaavat.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

