Take cues from Mira Rajput on how to rock an athleisure look; See Photos

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is a fitness freak. We have compiled a list of some of her best athleisure looks that you can use as an inspiration.
18711 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Mira Rajput's athleisure looks

    Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She enjoys great popularity. Mira is a avid social media user. Being so active on social media, Mira often shares her no filter selfies, adorable moments with kids Misha and Zain and romantic pictures with Shahid Kapoor. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is a fitness freak. Being so dedicated to fitness, she often shares her workout pictures on Instagram. During the lockdown, she gave her fans and followers an insight into her at-home workout sessions. In an interview, Mira shared her fitness mantra and said, "For me, fitness is important in all aspects - mind, body, and soul. It is a combination of working out, going for a walk, playing with kids, meditation, yoga. All of these things I think make you physically and mentally fit and sound." The actress is also known to be a regular at the gym. Before the lockdown, she made many gym appearances with Shahid Kapoor. And boy, her gym looks are worth taking note of. Speaking of that, we have compiled a list of some of her best athleisure looks that you can certainly use as an inspiration.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    All smiles

    This is one pair of gym wear you would definitely love to own. Dressed in a blue crop top with matching gym pants, Mira looks gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Gym look on point

    Dressed in a pink sports bra and black, white and grey colored tights paired with a dark coloured jacket, Mira nailed the gym look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    All black

    This is another look of Mira that we absolutely love.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    We are taking notes

    Dressed in a black bralette with black leggings featuring a cool design, Mira rocked this look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    She nailed her gym look

    Dressed in a multi-coloured white printed jeggings paired with a white tee, Mira looks stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Pretty as always

    She effortessly pulled off a athleisure look in a neon green top, black rights and sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    All smiles

    She was once spotted wearing a grey and black coloured athleisure.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Gym partners

    This pic of Mira and Shahid is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Couple goals

    Like they say, "couples who sweat together, stay together."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

