/
/
/
Take cues from Mira Rajput on how to rock an athleisure look; See Photos
Take cues from Mira Rajput on how to rock an athleisure look; See Photos
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. She is a fitness freak. We have compiled a list of some of her best athleisure looks that you can use as an inspiration.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
18711 reads
Mumbai
Published: September 3, 2020 05:32 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10