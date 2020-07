1 / 6

When Mira Rajput graced DeepVeer's wedding reception sans makeup

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a star in her own right. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. From sharing romantic pictures with Shahid to goofy snaps and adorable moments with Misha and Zain, Mira's social media posts are an absolute treat to her followers. The Kabir Singh actor always praises his beautiful wife. The actor once mentioned that Mira is who she is. 'She has never tried to be someone else and that's a great thing about her,' he said. Talking about their relationship, Shahid had revealed that they are each other's best buddies. 'There are times when we do not understand each other as well,' added Shahid. The couple got married in a close-knit family celebration. The pictures from their wedding went viral on social media as well. In an interview with Vogue, Shahid Kapoor had revealed that his favourite moment from their wedding was the Anand Karaj ceremony. 'It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together,' he recalled. The couple often paints the town red. Well, we recently came across a few pictures of the star wife when she graced DeepVeer's wedding reception sans hubby Shahid Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani