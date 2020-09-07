Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: A look at some priceless moments of the celebrity with her family

1 / 10

Mira Rajput's unmissable family moments

Mira Rajput turns 26 today. As the celebrity gets ready for her first lockdown birthday, social media is already flooding with good wishes for the beautiful celebrity. Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. The celeb-wife is a hands on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with various pictures she keeps sharing on social media. In 2015, Shahid Kapoor's marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, a 21-year-old Delhiite back then married one of the nation's biggest actors. Mira had just graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Kabir Singh actor about his lovely better half. But over the years, their relationship has just grown stronger. Mira Rajput was born in a Punjabi Family of Chhatarpur, Delhi, India. Her father, Vikramaditya Rajput, is a businessman and her mother, Bela Rajput, is a homemaker. She is the second of the three sisters among which Priya Rajput Tulshan is the elder one, and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani is the younger sister. Take a look at these beautiful family moments of Mira as we celebrate her birthday today.

Photo Credit : Instagram