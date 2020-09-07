Advertisement
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: A look at some priceless moments of the celebrity with her family

On the occasion of Mira Rajput's 26th birthday, we have some delightful throwback family pictures which will in your heart. Check them out.
492 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 07:33 am
  • 1 / 10
    Mira Rajput's unmissable family moments

    Mira Rajput turns 26 today. As the celebrity gets ready for her first lockdown birthday, social media is already flooding with good wishes for the beautiful celebrity. Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. The celeb-wife is a hands on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with various pictures she keeps sharing on social media. In 2015, Shahid Kapoor's marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, a 21-year-old Delhiite back then married one of the nation's biggest actors. Mira had just graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Kabir Singh actor about his lovely better half. But over the years, their relationship has just grown stronger. Mira Rajput was born in a Punjabi Family of Chhatarpur, Delhi, India. Her father, Vikramaditya Rajput, is a businessman and her mother, Bela Rajput, is a homemaker. She is the second of the three sisters among which Priya Rajput Tulshan is the elder one, and Noorjehan Rajput Wadhwani is the younger sister. Take a look at these beautiful family moments of Mira as we celebrate her birthday today.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    The best person

    Mira with her father Vikramaditya Rajput as they pose for a picture during her wedding ceremonies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Daddy's little girl

    Always the favourite person to be around.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Moments before the big day

    Another throwback pic of the duo from Shahid and Mira's wedding.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    The happy family

    The happy family

    The best bonds are always made with the best ones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    3 generations in one frame

    The beauty remains the same in this fantastic trio.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    When you have the coolest gang of girls

    Mira with her friends and cousins in another delightful throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Sun kissed to perfection

    Mira acing a selfie with her sister in the picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Always better together

    Reunions that always make you 10 times happier.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    When your sisters are your best pals

    A picture which will surely make your smile wider.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

