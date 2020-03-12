/
/
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out
Check out this trend which is being followed by some major Bollywood celebrities. From Mira Rajput to Kareena Kapoor Khan, what is the trend celebs following.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2534 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 12, 2020 04:41 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment