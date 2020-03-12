Home
/
Photos
/
Mira Rajput
/
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out

Check out this trend which is being followed by some major Bollywood celebrities. From Mira Rajput to Kareena Kapoor Khan, what is the trend celebs following.
2534 reads Mumbai Updated: March 12, 2020 04:41 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Find out this trend Bollywood celebs are obsessing about

    Find out this trend Bollywood celebs are obsessing about

    When it comes to the latest trends and beauty statements, Bollywood celebs never shy away from experimenting. Recently, several celebs were seen taking the airport look seriously and donning some of the most expensive and stylish looks for the same. The same goes for experimenting in different beauty looks, for example, Priyanka Chopra's look at the Met Gala last year which she pulled off quite confidently and boldly. Talking out some trends taking over the fashion world of these celebs, we can't miss the classic slip satin dresses which are making a comeback and definitely one which is going to stay for long. Today check out these Bollywood celebrities who pulled off this classic statement dress perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani's slays in this green satin number and we love her hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora sports the classic number in an animal printed slip dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday looks prom ready with this satin dress in dusty gold.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous as ever as she wears a modern version of the slip dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a unique white tube satin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Mira Rajput

    Mira Rajput

    The beautiful celeb pulling off this midnight blue stain dress with much ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks dreamy in this amazing emerald green satin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria in her favourite colour white and a simple yet elegant white satin dress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan switch on their swag mode as they get papped outside a dance class
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan switch on their swag mode as they get papped outside a dance class
PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda and Alaviaa Jaaferi give us major friendship goals; Check them out
PHOTOS: Navya Naveli Nanda and Alaviaa Jaaferi give us major friendship goals; Check them out
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan are spotted at the airport as they head to Laal Singh Chaddha\'s shoot
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan are spotted at the airport as they head to Laal Singh Chaddha's shoot
Alia Bhatt reveals her true Piscean side with THESE photos; Check it out
Alia Bhatt reveals her true Piscean side with THESE photos; Check it out
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for a simple salwar kameez as she steps out in the city
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for a simple salwar kameez as she steps out in the city
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde doles out major fashion goals as she steps out in a stunning outfit
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde doles out major fashion goals as she steps out in a stunning outfit

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement