Mira Rajput style files making way to our hearts

Mira Rajput, who is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is one of the most beautiful celebs. The star wife has proved time and again with her fashion choices that she has her style game on the same page as leading actresses of Bollywood. The 25-year-old recently wore a jumpsuit saree and got a thumbs up for her impeccable style. Time and again, she even manages to impress fans with vacation goals as well. While she is often spotted in impressive gym looks with her Shahid Kapoor, check out these dresses that she was spotted wearing which totally won our hearts.

Photo Credit : Instagram