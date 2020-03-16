Home
/
Photos
/
Mira Rajput
/
Mira Rajput: Bold red lips to dewy makeup look, beauty looks we need to steal from Shahid Kapoor's wife

Mira Rajput: Bold red lips to dewy makeup look, beauty looks we need to steal from Shahid Kapoor's wife

Check out these beauty looks we need to steal from Mira Rajput, from adding a glam factor to a traditional look to slaying the bold red lipstick look.
3620 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Mira Rajput's beauty looks

    Mira Rajput's beauty looks

    Shahid Kapoor shocked the nation when he married a simple Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity. Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in the year 2015. Now, they are the proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira's appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan Johar speechless. Mira has impressed the netizens with her fashion and style statements. Today, we have these unmissable beauty looks of the star wife.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Extra lashed eyes and that bold red colour

    Extra lashed eyes and that bold red colour

    The celeb opted for a traditional look but added a factor of glam with her red lips and shimmery eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Adding that glow

    Adding that glow

    Mira opts for a natural look which she polished with a highlighter and soft pink lips and lets her hair down naturally.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Smokey eyes on for that traditional night

    Smokey eyes on for that traditional night

    Mira opts for contrasting smokey eye makeup to add glamour to her gorgeous golden saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Need this look right away

    Need this look right away

    Mira looks stunning in the messy hair look with her bronzer on point and we love the color she is sporting for her lips.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Her best and most loved look

    Her best and most loved look

    The star wife opts for a clean makeup look followed by long lashes and a nude lipstick with some blush.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Kangana Ranaut: From rocking in red outfits to her hard working nature; check out the actor’s true Aries side
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
Mouni Roy as Devi Sati to Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram: Then and now photos of actors in mythological serials
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor\'s house
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur wave to the paps when spotted outside Karisma Kapoor's house
Best of the Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s red pants, Sunny Leone\'s kids to Malaika Arora\'s gym look; See Photos
Best of the Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan's red pants, Sunny Leone's kids to Malaika Arora's gym look; See Photos
PHOTOS: Nia Sharma\'s obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut rocks her desi airport look with a Christian Dior bag worth Rs 2 lakh; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement