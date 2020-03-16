Mira Rajput: Bold red lips to dewy makeup look, beauty looks we need to steal from Shahid Kapoor's wife

1 / 6

Mira Rajput's beauty looks

Shahid Kapoor shocked the nation when he married a simple Delhi girl, Mira Rajput who was neither an actress nor a celebrity. Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in the year 2015. Now, they are the proud parents to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Mira's appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan Johar speechless. Mira has impressed the netizens with her fashion and style statements. Today, we have these unmissable beauty looks of the star wife.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani