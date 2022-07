1 / 6

Mira Rajput's vacation pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most talked about power couples in the industry. The couple is married for around seven years and never misses out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. Shahid and Mira, who are proud parents of daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor, believe in enjoying every moment of their life to the fullest. In fact, they are often seen heading out for quick vacations as and when they get the time. Interestingly, Shahid and Mira have been making the headlines as they are currently holidaying in Switzerland and Italy. Mira, who is quite active on social media, has been treating fans with beautiful pictures from her vacation. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira has shared stunning pics giving a glimpse of her vacation style and also gave a glimpse of Switzerland’s picturesque beauty. Needless to say, each of Mira’s pics from the vacation is a treat for the fans and is shelling out major vacation goals. Here’s a look at Mira’s pics from her vacation as she enjoys every bit of it in style.

Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Instagram