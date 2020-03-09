Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party

1 / 10

Style tips from Bollywood stars this Holi

Holi is just around the corner and what's better than getting dressed in stylish outfits inspired by our favourite Bollywood celebrities. We all know that Holi is the festival of colours. Tara Sutaria who is often seen sporting white colour outfits can give you inspiration for your Holi look. The actress sported an all-white look at a movie screening; she wore a white denim skirt along with a simple white tee. Not only the leading ladies but star wife Mira Rajput who is known for her effortless style and fashion sense can be seen sporting the colour white for her casual looks and traditional looks. Many of our leading actors in the industry as well have sported the colour white in the most fashionable way. Hrithik Roshan wore an all-white outfit as his airport look and had the entire nation crushing on him. Today, have a look at these 10 outfits donned by celebs which can give you inspiration for Holi.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani