Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party

Check out these style tips you can totally steal from Bollywood stars for your Holi outfit. Read on to know more.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: March 9, 2020 05:32 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Style tips from Bollywood stars this Holi

    Style tips from Bollywood stars this Holi

    Holi is just around the corner and what's better than getting dressed in stylish outfits inspired by our favourite Bollywood celebrities. We all know that Holi is the festival of colours. Tara Sutaria who is often seen sporting white colour outfits can give you inspiration for your Holi look. The actress sported an all-white look at a movie screening; she wore a white denim skirt along with a simple white tee. Not only the leading ladies but star wife Mira Rajput who is known for her effortless style and fashion sense can be seen sporting the colour white for her casual looks and traditional looks. Many of our leading actors in the industry as well have sported the colour white in the most fashionable way. Hrithik Roshan wore an all-white outfit as his airport look and had the entire nation crushing on him. Today, have a look at these 10 outfits donned by celebs which can give you inspiration for Holi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan

    The style icon is giving major outfit goals with this simple v neck tee and white pants and of course these sunnies and cap to keep that tan away this Holi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Hastle free style for Holi with this white long kurta and pants plus style it perfectly with juttis.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    A free-flowing white Indo western dress to add comfort to your celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Saif Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan

    What can be better than dressing up as a true Pathan in this stylish yet classy Pathani suit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's asymmetrical kurta and pant set are giving major indowestern vibes and we are loving it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

    Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

    The couple opts for an effortless style in these matching white outfits and these can be easily donned for a comfortable and stylish Holi look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are what we call couple goals and this outfit can be your inspiration for you and your boyfriend's perfect Holi party. While Tara pulled off a crop top and white pants, Aadar looks dapper in a white kurta and pyjama with these sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    You can opt for an uber cool Holi outfit and experiment with beige just like Alia Bhatt and her beau actor Ranbir Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Layer your Holi style with a funky jacket like Sidharth Malhotra and style it with cool sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

