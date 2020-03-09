/
/
/
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party
Check out these style tips you can totally steal from Bollywood stars for your Holi outfit. Read on to know more.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5575 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 9, 2020 05:32 pm
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment