1 / 6

Mira Rajput's latest gym look

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched in 2015 and ever since then, Mira has been a favourite among the amazing star wives of Bollywood for her beauty and style statements. Mira is now a proud mum to Misha and Zain Kapoor and their adorable pictures bless our social media feed every now and then. Her appearance on the infamous celeb talk show, Koffee with Karan made headlines due to her amazing personality which even left Karan speechless. Another shocking thing was her weight loss post her first child as she made an appearance on the show just three months after her first baby. The amazing star wife is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session but recently she turned up solo for her gym session and looked stylish as ever, Mira donned a black asymmetrical sports bra and black treggings she tied her hair up and accessorised her look with a black gym bag and green slippers. Check out her latest look here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani