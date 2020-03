1 / 8

Mira Rajput's throwback photos

Mira Rajput's beauty and fashion statements never fail to create a storm on the internet. The 25-year-old got married to one of the biggest stars of the nation, Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The Delhiite completed her graduation from the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women. In a segment of Koffee with Karan, on which she made her appearance with her better half, Mira confessed how she never thought that Shahid's parents would approach her family for their wedding. She revealed that her parents had no clue about the same and thought the wedding proposal was for Shahid's younger brother. We also got to witness some of Shahid and Mira's fun banter when the couple even recalled some of the fun episodes they had with each other's family before they got married. Today, we have these beautiful throwback pictures of the stunning star wife which are totally winning our hearts.

Photo Credit : Instagram