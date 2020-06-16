Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Mira Rajput
/
When Mira Kapoor stepped out in a casual look with an arm candy worth more than 1 lakh & pricey Gucci shoes

When Mira Kapoor stepped out in a casual look with an arm candy worth more than 1 lakh & pricey Gucci shoes

Mira Rajput's trendy and chic appearances are being missed due to the lockdown but today we have these throwback photos of an expensive casual look of the celeb
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 8
    Mira Rajput's expensive casual look

    Mira Rajput's expensive casual look

    Mira Rajput never fails to impress us with her fuss free easy style every time she steps out of her home. Although we miss her gym snaps and outings due to the lockdown, the beautiful celeb keeps blessing our feed with her snaps on social media. In 2015, one of the most eligible bachelors of the country and one of the most handsome actor of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor's sudden marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, just passed out of her college in Delhi University back then married one of the nation's biggest actors, Shahid Kapoor. Mira was just out of college in the year 2015. She graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Shahid in a candid interview about getting married to a girl nearly 13 years younger than him. Mira has now over the years created her own fan base given her smart and savage Koffee with Karan debut just a few months after the birth of her first daughter Misha Kapoor and of course her stylish appearances every now and then at Bollywood events. Today take a look at this interesting casual look of the celeb.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Mira went for a no makeup look

    Mira went for a no makeup look

    The celeb was spotted in her own natural look as she was spotted in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    What she donned for her casual look

    What she donned for her casual look

    Black pants, olive green tee and an uncommon designer denim jacket.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    What stole the spotlight?

    What stole the spotlight?

    Mira added a twist to her overall look with an acid pink bucket mini bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    The mysterious yet trendy bag

    The mysterious yet trendy bag

    Balenciaga's ever-so-popular Ville Xxs Aj Printed Textured-leather tote in acid pink that the celeb sported was worth more than 1 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Mira's luxe accessory

    Mira's luxe accessory

    With her simple dressup the celeb added the glamour quotient with her acid pink bag to her look. But wait there is more!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Another expensive thing caught our attention

    Another expensive thing caught our attention

    The celeb was seen donning yet another stunning and pricey thing with her outfit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Get to know more

    Get to know more

    On her feet she wore Gucci Black Leather GG Espadrilles worth USD 600 which is around Rs.45,500.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement