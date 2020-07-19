When Mira Rajput chose to take an expensive arm candy for her dinner date with hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Photos

1 / 8

Here's a throwback to the time Mira Rajput stepped out with a pricey Chanel bag

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are amongst the most popular and loved couples in the Industry. They share an amazing bond and their social media PDA is too cute to handle. The couple got married in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony. They made an appearance as a married couple on Karan Johar's chat show where they displayed impeccable chemistry which was too adorable for words. In a segment of Koffee with Karan, on which she made her appearance with her better half, Mira confessed how she never thought that Shahid's parents would approach her family for their wedding. She revealed that her parents had no clue about the same and thought the wedding proposal was for Shahid's younger brother. We also got to witness some of Shahid and Mira's fun banter when the couple even recalled some of the fun episodes they had with each other's family before they got married. Talking about being a star wife, she said in an interview, "The concept of the star wife is outdated. You can either brush it aside or give it importance. I am a wife, yes, and my husband is a star. If you wish to put the two together, you are going to get a star wife. I love him for who he is; I don't care that he is an actor. It's part of the package. I can't say, I love you, but I don't like your profession. Before I got married, it was easy to say 'this one is like that' or 'so and so is that kind of a person'. Now, being on this side of the fence, it's extremely difficult when I am scrutinised." Speaking of Mira, she often grabs attention as she steps out with her husband or daughter. Mira Rajput's beauty and fashion statements never fail to create a storm on the internet. Mira is also extremely fashionable. Even during her maternity, she pulled off various fashion looks like a pro! From an ethnic outfit, simple tee and pair of denim, a little black dress to a floral maxi dress, she nailed it all with ease! She is often papped with expensive bags and outfits that steal the show! Here's taking you back in time when Mira and Shahid stepped out for a dinner date and were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani