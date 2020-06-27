When Mira Rajput returned to the bay with heels in her hand along with an arm candy worth more than Rs 2 lakh

1 / 8

Check out these photos of Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput has a massive fan following on social media thanks to her beauty and style. Her impressive debut on a talk show, set the record straight that she is not just a pretty face. The celeb is a hands on mom and keeps giving fans of Shahid Kapoor a hint of his fun side with various pictures she keeps sharing on social media with the actor and their kids. In 2015, one of the most eligible bachelors of the country and one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor's sudden marriage surprised us all. Mira Rajput, a 21-year-old Delhiite back then married one of the nation's biggest actors, Shahid Kapoor. Mira was just out of college in the year 2015. She graduated from prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women.“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” shared the Kabir Singh actor about getting married to a girl nearly 13 years younger than him. But over the years, the relationship has just grown stronger. Last year in May, Shahid Kapoor joined his film fraternity at the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony, accompanied by his gorgeous wife Mira Rajput. The stunning couple made their presence felt at the ceremony as they clicked pictures along with their friends from the film industry. The couple headed back to the city and meanwhile Shahid changed to casuals, Mira was seen donning the same Anarkali from the event but what caught our attention was the fact that she carried her heels in her hands along with a bag worth more than 2 lakh. Take a look at these throwback photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani