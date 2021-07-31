Home ⁄
From Mirabai Chanu’s return to Ananya Panday’s sibling fun: Most TRENDING PHOTOS of the week
Every week, there are pictures that set the internet on fire and trend a lot higher than usual pictures. Read ahead to take a look at this week’s most trending pictures from the entertainment industry.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
14280 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 31, 2021 01:57 pm
Most trending pictures of the week
Amongst the many things that have been setting the internet of fire this week, is Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal for India in the on-going Olympics 2020. She became a “hero” in India for achieving the second position for weightlifting in the women’s 49kg category. Everyone took to social media to congratulate Mirabai Chanu on her win. She went ahead to receive a grand welcome upon her return to India, while also being felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh at the airport. Along with the Olympics on mind, other things from the entertainment industry was trending too, like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra being spotted together yet again, and Ranveer Singh’s major fan moment. Read ahead to take a look at the most trending pictures on social media this week.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Proud moment
An emotional picture was clicked while the Olympic medalist, Mirabai Chanu hugged her father at the Manipur airport as she returned home after two years.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Lovebirds spotted
Even though Kiara Advani and Sidharth Mahotra have not confirmed to being in a relationship, there are constant rumours about the two and they were spotted together yet again.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Mr and Mrs Bachchan with the founder of Save Shakti Foundation
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s picture with the founder of Save Shakti Foundation, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had recently gone viral.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Ranveer Singh’s “fan moment”
Bollywood celebrity, Ranveer Singh having his fab boy moment at the All Stars football game while he got clicked with the former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram
Sibling love
Ananya Panday’s picture showcasing her “sibling love” towards her younger sister, Rysa Panday while she tries to hug her but Rysa Panday keeps moving away proves they share a fun relationship.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram