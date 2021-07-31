From Mirabai Chanu’s return to Ananya Panday’s sibling fun: Most TRENDING PHOTOS of the week

1 / 6

Most trending pictures of the week

Amongst the many things that have been setting the internet of fire this week, is Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal for India in the on-going Olympics 2020. She became a “hero” in India for achieving the second position for weightlifting in the women’s 49kg category. Everyone took to social media to congratulate Mirabai Chanu on her win. She went ahead to receive a grand welcome upon her return to India, while also being felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh at the airport. Along with the Olympics on mind, other things from the entertainment industry was trending too, like Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra being spotted together yet again, and Ranveer Singh’s major fan moment. Read ahead to take a look at the most trending pictures on social media this week.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram