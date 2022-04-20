Miranda Kerr Birthday: 6 times the model set hearts racing with her red carpet looks

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Miranda Kerr

Since her participation on Project Runway in early 2006, Miranda Kerr, the Australian model has made a reputation for herself, prompting a contract offer from cosmetics giant Maybelline and Victoria's Secret to sign her as an official Angel. In 2007, she debuted her Angel wings as the first Australian model to ever walk for the brand, succeeding Gisele Bundchen. On her 39th birthday today, let's take a look back at her best red carpet looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images