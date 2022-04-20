Miranda Kerr Birthday: 6 times the model set hearts racing with her red carpet looks

Since her participation on Project Runway in early 2006, Miranda Kerr, the Australian model has made a reputation for herself, prompting a contract offer from cosmetics giant Maybelline and Victoria's Secret to sign her as an official Angel. In 2007, she debuted her Angel wings as the first Australian model to ever walk for the brand, succeeding Gisele Bundchen. On her 39th birthday today, let's take a look back at her best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Miranda Kerr looks exquisite in white during Panthere de Cartier watch launch.
At the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Miranda looked stunning in red.
At the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, Miranda left us astounded with her look.
Miranda channelled a cotton candy look at the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017
Miranda gave us all kinds of sunflower vibes at the Gillette Venus Goddess Experience benefitting Step Up Women's Network on June 4, 2013 in New York.
Miranda is a vision in white at the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures
